Actress Disha Patani has further fueled relationship rumours following her appearance at the wedding reception of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. The actress arrived at the event alongside Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu, known professionally as Talwiinder, marking one of their most prominent public outings together to date. Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Duo’s Appearance at Mumbai Airport Sparks Buzz (Watch Video).

Disha Patani and Talwiinder at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Reception in Mumbai

The rumours gained significant traction after footage surfaced of the pair arriving at the reception of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben on Tuesday (January 13). In a video shared on a paparazzi page on Instagram, the pair walked closely together as they entered the event along with Mouni Roy.

Patani, dressed in a red dress, was seen navigating the entrance alongside Talwiinder, who opted for an all black outfit. The singer, who typically conceals his identity behind masks or "skull" face paint during his musical performances, appeared with his face visible, though he maintained a low profile with a mask.

Disha Patani and Talwiindewr Spotted at Nupur Sanon-Stebin’s Ben’s Wedding Reception in Mumbai – Watch Video

Growing Speculation Among Fans

This joint appearance follows weeks of digital detective work by fans. A "mystery man" had been spotted in several of Patani’s recent social media updates, including a New Year’s getaway to Goa. In those clips, the individual was often seen in the background or partially obscured.

The clear footage from the Sanon-Ben reception has allowed followers to confirm the individual's identity as the 28-year-old "Nasha" singer. Despite the proximity and frequent sightings, neither Patani nor Talwiinder has issued an official statement regarding the nature of their relationship.

Talwiinder’s Rise in the Music Scene

Talwiinder has become a breakout star in the independent Punjabi music circuit, blending traditional sounds with modern R&B and hip-hop. He is well-known for his desire for anonymity, previously stating in interviews that he prefers his audience to focus on his art rather than his personal life.

His presence at a high-profile industry event like the Sanon-Ben wedding, which saw attendance from several Bollywood figures, including Kriti Sanon and Mouni Roy, marks a rare public social appearance for the artist.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder, B-Town’s Latest Couple?

Past Relationships

Disha Patani has long been a subject of interest regarding her personal life. She was previously in a long-term, high-profile relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. Following their reported split in 2022, she was briefly linked to model Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Who Is Talwiinder? Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend and Punjabi Singer Known for Never Revealing His Face in Public.

As of now, the actress continues to maintain a professional focus on her upcoming projects, while the recent sightings with Talwiinder suggest a close bond that remains carefully guarded from the public eye.

