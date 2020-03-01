Divya Dutta: I Trust Neeraj Pandey Blindly

Divya Dutta (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 1: Actress Divya Dutta is excited to collaborate with director Neeraj Pandey for the upcoming web show "Special Ops", says she has and "blind faith" on the filmmaker.

"As an actress, I am quite instinctive, and do not over-prepare before shooting. When it comes to Neeraj, there is a blind faith, in which I know that I am in good hands. From the script to character graph, everything is designed by him. He is clear with exactly what he wants from an actor and later how he will utilise it during editing, to create a magical narrative out of the material. So I was just following his instruction," Divya told IANS.

"Special Ops" features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, Sana Khan, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta.

On her role, Divya said: "I cannot disclose much of my character but I was constantly looking forward to the next scene because I did not know what was coming next -- how he will take the next shot! He brought out the best of me on screen."

The actress has worked with Neeraj Pandey in the 2013 film "Special 26" in the past.

What made them wait for so long to reunite? "Since I do not ask questions on the length of my role, the story or the script, Neeraj is very responsible with it. I trust him and that is why he only calls me when he feels that the role is worth my while. This is the second time I am working with him after 'Special 26'. At that time I thought that my part is small, but I remember the producer telling me that my line would become famous once the film released. That has happened. I think Neeraj knows how to utilise the potential of any actor," she signed off.

"Special Ops" releases on OTT platform Hotstar on March 17.