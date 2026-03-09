Actress Divya Dutta headlines the powerful new Hindi web series Chiraiya, a social drama that tackles the often-taboo subjects of marital consent and patriarchal silence. Directed by Shashant Shah, the six-episode series is designed to spark urgent conversations regarding gender justice and the legal and moral complexities of rights within a marriage. The project also marks a significant milestone for SVF Entertainment, serving as the production house's first major foray into the Hindi digital streaming space. Divya Dutta Wishes Dharmendra for Speedy Recovery, Reflects on How Actor Has Special Place in Her Life (See Post)

When and Where To Watch ‘Chiraiya’: Release Date

For viewers looking to catch this thought-provoking drama, Chiraiya will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from March 20. All six episodes of the limited series will be released simultaneously, allowing for a focused viewing experience of the unfolding narrative.

Series Tackles Patriarchy and Abuse

The series follows Kamlesh (played by Divya Dutta), who is introduced as the "ideal" daughter-in-law within a seemingly perfect, close-knit family. However, her world is upended when she discovers that her sister-in-law, Pooja, is a victim of sexual abuse within her own marriage. As the truth comes to light, Kamlesh is forced into a harrowing position: maintaining the family’s honour or standing up against deeply rooted patriarchal beliefs. The story tracks her transformation from a silent observer into a woman choosing dignity and justice over fear. ‘Roz, There Is Something About You That I Imbibe and Get Inspired By!’: Divya Dutta Calls Shabana Azmi Her ‘Favourite Since Day One’ in Heartfelt 75th Birthday Tribute.

Watch 'Chiraiya' Trailer:

About 'Chiraiya'

Director Shashant Shah has assembled an impressive ensemble to bring this layered story to life. Alongside Divya Dutta, the series features Sanjay Mishra, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid and Anjum Saxena. Speaking about the series, Divya Dutta noted that Chiraiya "holds up a mirror to the silences many families live with." The narrative emphasizes a crucial social message: that consent is not a one-time agreement and cannot be assumed, even between a husband and wife. By focusing on the "ideal" family setting, the show highlights how silence often enables injustice and explores the immense courage required to confront one's own kin for the sake of what is right.

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