The festival of lights, Diwali aka Deepawali, is around the corner. Although the celebrations will be a low-key affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the festive spirit is still high. Many have decorated their homes and have done all the needful preparations for the auspicious occasion. It is a five-day long festival, starting tomorrow. The main day of Diwali is observed on the third day, the day of Lakshmi Puja, which falls on November 14. But the celebrations have already started for mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta and Poonam Damania. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Styling is on Fleek as She Starts Shooting for the New Season of her Radio Show 'What Women Want' (View Pics).

On the evening of November 10, pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a gorgeous desi avatar. Dressed in an all-white salwar kameez, teamed with a red dupatta, hair tied up in a bun, the bindi and accessorizing with elegant jewels, minimal makeup, she looked gorgeous as ever. The actress was headed to Poonam and Tejas Damania’s residence for a mini Diwali celebration. Also seen for the gathering were ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Kareena’s mom Babita Kapoor, Naina Sawhney, and celebrity hair and makeup artist Pompy Hans. Abhishek Bachchan Shares The Reason Behind Not Celebrating Diwali This Year.

Mini Diwali Get-Together

Gorgeous Mom-To-Be

The celebration of this beautiful festive season has started for a few B-town celebs. We just cannot wait to see pictures from the main day! On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha that is slated to be released during the time of Christmas next year.

