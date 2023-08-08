The announcement on the third installment of Don was one of the most-anticipated updates. However, it has led to mixed emotions from fans. Farhan Akhtar teased today the third part of his epic action franchise Don. Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role in the first and second part and many wanted to see his return in the third part of this film. However, the tagline of Don 3 that reads ‘A New Era Begins’ has disappointed fans as now the promo video has dropped hints that SRK will longer be seen in the third part. Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Announces Third Installment of the Action Thriller With an Exciting Promo Video – WATCH.

There were rumours doing rounds that Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan and he’d be seen in the leading role in the third part of Farhan Akhtar’s Don. The announcement video of Don 3 only displays a captivating visual of number ‘3’ and doesn’t reveal any other information.

Don 3 Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Soon after director-producer Farhan Akhtar shared this update, netizens expressed their unhappiness of SRK’s absence. Some of them posted on X ‘No SRK, No Don’, ‘No one can match SRK’, whilst a few expressed that they are waiting see how Ranveer showcases himself as the new Don. Take a look at some of the posts below: Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's Actioner - Reports.

Thumbs Down For Don 3 Already

Max Level Disappointment

SRK fans used to constantly ask about Don 3 under Farhan's every tweet, and when He is finally making it, SRK is not part of it. pic.twitter.com/POerTpJHk8 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) August 8, 2023

Few Expectations Now From Don 3

I wanted SRK in Don 3 but Ranveer can be trusted, he's versatile. I hope that the music in Don 3 is as dope as the previous 2 parts and is by Shankar Ehsaan Loy only. — Shefali. (@MrsDevDixit) August 8, 2023

Fans Have Said It

'SRK Is Don'

There's No Don Without SRK... Don is SRK, SRK is Don... No One's Gonna Ever Match the Charisma of SRK as DON.... No One pic.twitter.com/S6ff3nzDiC — Leon🚩 (@LeonSRKFAN) August 8, 2023

Watch The Epic Chase Scene From Don:

There are lot of speculations going around Don 3. Fans will have to wait and watch until the official announcement is made by the makers. Don and Don 2 were helmed by Farhan Akhtar and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).