Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, is one of the most talked-about films currently. The spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, which hit the big screens on December 5, 2025, is creating havoc at the box officeYouTuber and social commentator Dhruv Rathee has released a video on YouTube calling Dhurandhar a propaganda film which blends facts with fiction. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Speaking on his YouTube channel on December 20, 2025, Dhruv Rathee released a video titled “Reality of Dhurandhar Film.” The video opened with the YouTuber taking viewers through his fictional film Bhawandar. Using visuals, he narrated the story, which was essentially a dig at Dhurandhar. Rathee claimed that the narrative mirrored the 2019 Pulwama attack incident and showed the Prime Minister’s involvement in the attack.

He then said that many reacting to his fictional film’s story would come forward to defend the anti-BJP angle in the film. Rathee explained that his entire purpose behind presenting it was to show that Aditya Dhar had done something similar in Dhurandhar through what he described as “jhuta and wahiyat” propaganda. He cited Hrithik Roshan’s review of Dhurandhar as an example and claimed that a “well-made propaganda film” is more dangerous.

He went on to compare Dhurandhar with The Taj Story and The Bengal Files, stating that those two films did not turn out to be dangerous because they were poorly made. Calling Dhurandhar “engaging,” Rathee slammed Aditya Dhar for depicting the use of a criminal to carry out spy operations for the country in neighbouring nations. He also vented his anger over the frequent use of real-life footage in the film, which he found highly problematic. Rathee argued that promoting the film as being based on real-life events made it more believable than other spy thrillers like Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan."

Dhruv Rtahee had restricted his video's comment section only to his members. After a thorough analysis of the comment section, we saw many who strongly disagreed with what the YouTuber thought about the film. Many attacked the YouTuber for maintaining his silence on other issues related to Hindu minorities in the neighbouring Bangladesh. A user wrote, "Make a video on 'Reality of Myself'." Another user commented, "Hindustaan ka sabse bada dushman Hindustaani hai, Pakistan to dusre number pe aata hai." Another user wrote, "Bangladesh par ek video banao jo recently viral ho raha hai." Bangladesh Violence: Activist Taslima Nasreen Flags ‘Jihadist Festival’ After Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Lynched to Death in Mymensingh Over Blasphemy Claim.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The film is based on the underworld saga about a criminal network operating in Karachi's Lyari, intersecting it with espionage.

