Bhumi Pednekar stars in the horror film, Durgamati. During production and initial stages of promotions, the movie was titled, Durgavati. It is a remake of the hit Telugu horror film, Bhagmathie, which featured Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Today, a new motion poster of Durgamati was released, a day before the trailer hits the web. In the new promo, Bhumi is pretty much replicating Anushka's pose from the original, which had helped the movie gain popularity. Durgavati Is Now Durgamati! Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Undergoes Title Change (View New Poster).

In the motion poster, Bhumi is seen wearing a red saree and striking a power pose on a throne. She's also holding a trident in her hand. She looks fierce, like a Goddess. The hymns of Durgamati play in the background. Durgavati Star Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Her Process of Choosing Films.

See Bhumi's Tweet Here:

In Durgamati, if makers stick to the original story, Bhumi will play the role of a disgraced IAS officer who has been kept in an old rustic mansion, far away from civilisation, lest there is a ruckus. The mansion turns out to be haunted by the ghost of the former queen.

Watch The Trailer For The Telugu Horror Film Here:

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Bhumi talked about her role in the film. "Durgavati is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on my shoulders. Durgavati is something I'm most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him," she said.

Durgamati has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar. The movie is set for a release on Amazon Prime on December 11.

