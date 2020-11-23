Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming horror thriller Durgavati is now Durgamati. Yes, the actor's film has gone under a name change. The actress along with the makers of the movie shared a fresh poster of Durgamati and it is bound to give you chills. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020. Taking to social media, Bhumi captioned the image as “Aa rahi hai... Durgamati.” The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra. Bhumi Pednekar Wraps Up Durgavati Dubbing. Actress Uses Rasode Main Kaun Tha Reference (View Post).

The title change of the film comes as a sudden surprise to one and all as nothing as such was said or confirmed by the maker's earlier. We wonder what made them do so. Elaborating on the film's new poster, it sees Bhumi looking in the mirror with full aggression wherein the bindi on her forehead is smudged. Her face also speaks volumes about how she is all set for revenge. Durgavati: Bhumi Pednekar’s Horror-Thriller to Release on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video, Check Out Spooky First Poster Here!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

FYI, Durgavati which is now Durgamati is the remake of hit Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. It saw the story of a female IAS officer who gets possessed by a spirit of a dead queen and what happens ahead becomes the main plot of the flick. Apart from Bhumi, the movie will also see Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill among others. Stay tuned!

