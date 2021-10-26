Dybbuk starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role is all set to release on a streaming giant soon. With COVID-19 still in the air and uncertainty with regards to the theatre's audience capacity, many filmmakers are still going the OTT route. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Malayalam film Ezra. There's a lot of hope attached to this flick considering it is adapted from a hit South film. The original regional movie starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, and others in key roles. Coming back to Dybbuk, just in case you want to know all things about the film, you are at the right place. Read on! Dybbuk Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta’s Hindi Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ezra Promises a Spooky Ride (Watch Video).

Cast

Dybbuk stars Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Darshana Banik, Manav Kaul, Pranay Ranjan among others in major roles. The film is directed by Jay Krishnan, produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Plot

Dybbuk is a supernatural horror-thriller which is a remake of the South film Ezra. The story of the Hindi version revolves around an antique mysterious box purchased by the female protagonist, which leads to paranormal activities and other scary repercussions after she opens it.

Trailer

Here's the official trailer of Emraan Hashmi's film Dybbuk. Dybbuk Box Ghost Story: Found Annabelle Doll Story Scary? Wait Till You Read The Spooky Legend of Vintage Wine Cabinet That's So Creepy, You Will Have to Sleep With Lights On Tonight!

Watch Dybbuk Trailer:

Release Date

The makers of Dybbuk chose the OTT route instead of a theatrical release and so the film will premiere on October 29, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Reviews

Dybbuk reviews are yet not out as there's still time for the film release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, we will paste it here for you'll to read. Stay tuned!

