Have you ever felt a sudden cold chill or seen something move out, quickly of the corner of your eye? If not you, there are those who believe these kinds of occurrences may have been caused by ghosts or other paranormal activity. There are many tales and legends associated with spooky events that can make you experience sleepless nights out of horror. In this article, we bring you a true ghost story—a story about a wine cabinet, infamous to contain a dybbuk, which in Jewish mythology is a malicious spirit. If you found Annabelle Doll story scary, wait till you read the spooky story of dybbuk box. Yes, the legend associated with Dybbuk Box is so creepy that you may leave the lights on tonight or be extremely terrified to open your wine cabinet. So, what is the legend of the dybbuk box?

Before you know the ghost story, you should know the meaning of dybbuk. As per the Jewish mythology, a dybbuk is a malicious possessing spirit believed to be dislocated soul of a dead person. It is believed to be able to haunt and even possess the living. The dybbuk box gained notoriety when it was auctioned on eBay in 2003, before being donated to the museum a few years later. The box was linked with spooky events, so spooky that in fact, it inspired a 2012 horror film, The Possession. Annabelle Doll of 'Conjuring' Fame is Very Much Trapped in the Warrens' Museum, Here's The Proof That The World Is Safe From Its Paranormal Activities.

The first dybbuk box appeared in 2003, when an antique store owner, Kevin Mannis bought a vintage wine box from a then 103-year-old Holocaust survivor in 2001. As per the information on the eBay auction, the dybbuk box was described as a wine cabinet. He bought the box at an estate sale. It had belonged to a survivor of the Holocaust in Poland named, Havaleh, who had escaped to Spain and purchased it there before her immigration to the United States of America. Upon hearing that the box was a family heirloom, Mannis offered to give the box back to the family. Still, her granddaughter insisted that he take it, saying that the family did not want the box because they believed that a dybbuk was living inside the box and it was never opened. The Black Nun: Here’s the True Ghost Story of Sarah Whitehead Who Many Believe Still Haunts the Bank of England, Ready for a Nightmare?

Upon opening the box, Mannis wrote that he found it contained two 1920s pennies, a lock of blond hair bound with cord, a lock of black/brown hair bound with cord, a small statue engraved with the Hebrew word “shalom,” a small golden wine goblet, one dried rosebud, and a single candle holder with four octopus-shaped legs. Mannis wrote that he experienced a series of horrific events, including nightmares shared with other people or while they were in possession of the box or when they stayed at his home and experienced it. His mother suffered a stroke on the same day; he gave the dybbuk box as a birthday present.

Iosif Neitzke, a student at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, is said to be the last person to auction the box on eBay. He claimed that the box caused lights to burn out in his house and his hair to fall out. The dybbuk box landed in the hands of its current foster parent, Jason Haxton, the Director of the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri. He developed strange health problems, including hives, coughing up blood and head-to-toe welts. Haxton finally decided to get rid of the box and consulted with Jewish religious leaders to try to figure out a way to seal the dybbuk in the box again.

After being successful, Haxton took the freshly released box and hid it at a secret location, which he never revealed. The events inspired him to write The Dibbuk Box. Haxton later donated the box to Zak Bagans of Ghost Adventures to display in his museum, called Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum, situated in Nevada. So, that was the haunted take of dybbuk box—a vintage wine cabinet that gave its owners some horrific nightmares.

