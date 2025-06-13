Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, most popular for his role as Inder in the 2016 rom-com Sanam Teri Kasam, is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri. The team, who were shooting in Chandigarh, recently wrapped their shoot. During the wrap-up celebrations, a mishap happened on the sets. Luckily, no one was injured due to it. Harshvardhan Rane took to social media to share a video of the celebrations, in which we could see a glimpse of what happened. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat': Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Passionate Lovestory to Hit the Screens on this date.

Minor Mishap on Sets of Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’

To commemorate the wrap of his forthcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane took to his Instagram handle. He shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the celebration, capturing the festive atmosphere. However, what caught everyone's attention was the cluster of helium balloons, which burst just eight to nine feet behind the crew members. Harshvardhan Rane, who was also accompanied by his leading lady SonamBajwa, were seen escaping the mishap along with others.

‘Freak Accident’ Disrupts ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Wrap-Up Bash

Sharing the video on Instagram, Harshvardhan Rane expressed gratitude to the Almighty for ensuring everyone's safety during the unexpected incident. He wrote, "You know God is is on your films side when a mishap doesnt touch you. Thankfully, everyone was safe today early morning when the whole crew shot 5 night shifts in a row and was celebrating the #Wrap of “ek deewane ki DEEWANIYAT” when a huge bunch of helium balloons burst 8-9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups chose to keep distance from us as the guardian angels chose us and this film. #FreakAccident but #SonOfGod " ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’: Harshvardhan Rane Wraps His Upcoming Movie, Escapes to Gir Forest Before Psychology Exam and Next Shoot Begins in This Month.

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ First Look

Talking about the film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under the banner Play DMF. The movie is scheduled for an October 2, 2025, release, coinciding with both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

