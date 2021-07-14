Mumbai, July 14: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has been quite vocal about her battle with depression, recently launched the 'Frontline Assist' initiative to provide mental health support to the country's frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. World Environment Day 2021: From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, 7 Actresses in Green Outfits to Celebrate the Spirit of Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas.

As people are facing a strong negative impact of COVID-19 on their mental health, Bollywood's dimple queen has decided to join hands with Sangath, a non-profit organisation that is committed to improving health and evidence-based interventions in mental healthcare.

Through this initiative, Deepika, under her 'Live Love Laugh' non-profit organisation (that deals with mental health issues), will support Sangath's COVID-19 wellbeing centre with sale proceeds from her clothing line, 'The Deepika Padukone Closet'.

For the unversed, Deepika's clothing line has been already dedicatedly supporting her 'Live Love Laugh' foundation. Every purchase a person makes from Deepika's closet supports 'Live Love Laugh' that is focused on giving hope to those experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Padmaavat' actor wrote, "Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country's frontline workers with 'Frontline Assist."

"We are proud to direct proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet towards mental health support of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath," she added.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought some serious socio-economic uncertainties, giving rise to increased anxiety, depression, addiction and suicide.

Many actors like Ali Fazal, Sanjana Sanghi, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra came forward to amplify distress calls, share helpline numbers and support relief efforts when the nation was witnessing a rampant surge in the number of COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone Perfects Her Walk On Vijay's Vaathi Coming Song From Master (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika, who announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' which will feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan too.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)