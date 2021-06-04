“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better,” the famous quote by Albert Einstein is perfect to understand the importance of nature. To celebrate nature, World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. People across the globe celebrate the special day to educate others about the importance of nature. Nothing compares to nature’s beauty and thus, people should not take nature for granted. This year, World Environment Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 5, Saturday.

The theme of World Environment Day 2021 is 'Ecosystem Restoration'. Pakistan will be the global host for the special day. World Environment Day is celebrated as Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas in India. However, after being totally cooped up due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we might have forgotten what being nature even feels like. And thus, to celebrate the spirit of World Environment Day 2021 while staying indoors, here we have listed out a few names of Bollywood actresses who nailed the green outfit looks.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

These green outfits donned by the Bollywood actresses are perfect for World Environment Day 2021 celebration. So, this World Environment Day if you are attending some events or workshops, you can effortlessly wear a gorgeous celebrity-inspired outfit. Let us know in the comment section which green outfit you liked the most. Here's wishing everyone Happy World Environment Day 2021.

