New Delhi, July 15: Actor-producer Richa Chadha said "there is no honour in killing your own child" as she expressed her thoughts on the recent murder of a 25-year-old tennis player, Radhika Yadav, by her father. Radhika was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav, 49, at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram on July 10.

Deepak confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income. Richa re-shared the video on her X handle on Sunday, which featured Himanshikha Singh Rajput, who claimed to be Radhika's best friend. In the video, Himanshikha spoke about the ill treatment that Radhika received from Deepak. Richa Chadha Signs Comedy Film; Mom-to-Be Opens Up About Returning to Work After Maternity Break.

The "Heeramandi" actor wrote, "There is no honour in killing your own child. If a few wagging tongues said stuff to him earlier, now the whole world will remember Deepak Yadav as a loser, forever. Deepak Yadav, you have cemented your place as a LOSER and a COWARD in the annals of history."

Radhika received four bullets, three in the back and one in the shoulder, according to the post-mortem report. Police rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Her last rites were conducted at the family's village in Wazirabad.

