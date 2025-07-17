Fukrey star Richa Chadha, who gave birth to her daughter Zuneyra, in July 2024, recently marked the baby girl first birthday on Instagram with a touching post. However, what began as a tender tribute to motherhood turned into a social media storm, as trolls took issue with Richa’s use of the phrase “natural birth.” ‘No Honour in Killing Your Own Child’: Richa Chadha Reacts to Murder of Tennis Player Radhika Yadav by Her Father.

Richa Chadha Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Richa posted a beautiful video montage on July 16th, capturing moments from her pregnancy journey to becoming a mother. The video was filled with warmth and love, accompanied by an emotional note that read, “For bringing so much colour into all our lives! A year ago I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery only about 20 minutes, natural birth! Life hasn’t been the same since, particularly me… I feel rearranged from the insides out… my brain, my heart, my body, my soul. Zuneyra was born a year ago and so was I. Reborn as a mom. An entirely new being, than what existed before.”

Trolls Question Richa Chadha’s Use of ‘Natural Birth’ Term

While many fans and well-wishers showered the post with love and blessings, some users took offence to the term “natural birth.” One Instagram user commented, “Every birth is natural, thanks to science nowadays they’re being assisted to help the mom and the kid.” Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Announce Second Edition of Undercurrent Lab 2025 Ahead of International Women’s Day.

Richa Chadha Shuts Down Trolls:

(photo Credit: Instagram / @therichachadha)

Richa Chadha Shuts Down Trolls With Bold Reply

Richa didn’t stay silent. Responding sharply, she replied, If I said normal delivery, you’d have said the same thing.” When the same user pushed her to use “vaginal delivery” instead, the Heeramandi actress clapped back with, “But what if I don’t wanna say vaginal delivery? It is my page and also my vagina and my baby. And feminism taught me to use words of my choosing. So.” Though the comment thread was later removed, her words reflected her refusal to be shamed for expressing her personal experience the way she chose to.

Suniel Shetty Faced Similar Backlash

This year, veteran actor Suniel Shetty also faced backlash for praising his daughter Athiya Shetty’s choice to give birth “without a C-section,” which many felt unfairly glorified one method of childbirth over another. After criticism, Shetty publicly clarified his statement and issued an apology. Richa Chadha Signs Comedy Film; Mom-to-Be Opens Up About Returning to Work After Maternity Break.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Celebrate Parenthood With Gratitude

Despite the negativity, Richa’s post remained a powerful reflection of her journey into motherhood and her love for baby Zuneyra. In the joint post shared with Ali Fazal, the couple also expressed gratitude and awe at how life has changed: “A life and child with the man of your dreams… if this isn’t a blessing, I don’t know what is.” Richa and Ali tied the knot in an interreligious ceremony in October 2020 and have been celebrated for their openness about personal life. With her bold response to online criticism, Richa once again proved she won’t back down from speaking her truth.

