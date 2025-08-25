Anurag Kashyap is one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for his unmatched storytelling and compelling characters. His ability to craft unique narratives and bring out unconventional chemistry between his actors has always set him apart. Time and again, Kashyap has given audiences pairings that felt raw, real, and unforgettable, transforming them into fan favourites. His vision constantly pushes boundaries, redefining how relationships are portrayed on screen. ‘Nishaanchi’ Teaser: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Film Teaser Unveiled (Watch Video).

Now, once again, AK is back with a fresh chemistry and pairing in his upcoming film Nishaanchi, releasing on September 19, featuring Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto.

Here are some out-of-the-box chemistry and pairings that Anurag Kashyap has given us!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi as Faizal Khan and Mohsina in Gangs of Wasseypur created magic with their unconventional chemistry. Their pairing felt raw, real, and refreshing, striking a unique chord with audiences. It became one of Anurag Kashyap’s most memorable on-screen duos, celebrated even today for its authenticity.

Manoj Bajpayee and Reema Sen in Gangs of Wasseypur

Manoj Bajpayee and Reema Sen in Gangs of Wasseypur

Manoj Bajpayee as Sardar Khan and Reema Sen as Durga in Gangs of Wasseypur showcased an unusual yet impactful chemistry. Their bond, layered with intensity and raw emotions, highlighted Anurag Kashyap’s brilliance in crafting out-of-the-box pairings that break norms, leaving audiences captivated by their complex yet magnetic on-screen dynamic.

Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill in Dev D

Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill in Dev.D

Abhay Deol as Dev and Mahie Gill as Paro in Dev D brought a raw, unconventional chemistry that redefined modern storytelling. Their volatile yet heartfelt bond perfectly served the narrative, showcasing Anurag Kashyap’s flair for crafting out-of-the-box pairings that feel both relatable and unforgettable.

Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in Nishaanchi

Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap is striking once again with his signature out-of-the-box chemistry and pairing, this time with Aaishvary Thackeray in a twin role as Babloo and Dabloo, alongside Vedika Pinto as Rinky in Nishaanchi. The teaser and song already highlight their refreshing bond, sparking excitement among audiences. ‘Nishaanchi’ Song ‘Neend Bhi Teri’: Manan Bhardwaj’s Soulful Romantic Track Beautifies Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto’s Love Story.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan

Taapsee Pannu as Rumi and Vicky Kaushal as Vicky Sandhu in Manmarziyaan delivered a fiery, passionate chemistry that stood out for its rawness and unpredictability. Their contrasting character traits - her fierce impulsiveness and his carefree recklessness - created a unique on-screen dynamic, making their bond unforgettable and adding depth to Anurag Kashyap’s narrative style.

Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan as Robbie and Taapsee Pannu as Rumi - Anurag Kashyap indeed crafted a very mature pairing with this one. While we see a subtle post-marriage love growing between the two, it’s truly a beautiful aspect that resonates with the audience.

Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha in Gangs of Wasseypur

Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha in Gangs of Wasseypur

Manoj Bajpayee as Sardar Khan and Richa Chadha as Nagma played husband and wife in Gangs of Wasseypur. The way their chemistry shone throughout the film was indeed raw and authentic. Set against the canvas of Anurag Kashyap's vision, it stayed truly faithful to the theme of the film.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)