It looks like Bollywood is set to have its first blockbuster of 2025 with Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava. A glorifying biopic of the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the second ruler of the Maratha kingdom, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead (Rani Yesubai) and Akshaye Khanna as the main antagonist, portraying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars.

As expected, Chhaava has taken off to a flying start in Maharashtra and is showing strong box-office progress nationwide. While questions have been raised about the organic nature of its collections - more on that later - it’s undeniable that the film has made a significant impact in its theatrical run. Vicky Kaushal has achieved his highest-grossing opening day and opening weekend as a solo lead actor. Additionally, Chhaava boasts the best opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2025.

'Chhaava' Box Office: Best Opening Weekend for a Historical

Not only has Chhaava set a new benchmark for Vicky Kaushal, but it has also recorded the best opening weekend for a Bollywood historical drama. The film netted INR 121 crore in India, with an impressive INR 49 crore on Sunday alone.

Opening Weekend Collections of Top Bollywood Historicals (Before 'Chhaava'):

1. Padmaavat - INR 114 crore

2. Kesari - INR 78.07 crore

3. Tanhaji - INR 61.75 crore

4. Bajirao Mastani - INR 46.77 crore

5. Manikarnika - INR 41.35 crore

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal was once rumoured to play Shahid Kapoor’s role of Raja Rattan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat before being replaced due to concerns over "saleability," according to reports. Now, his own lead film has surpassed Padmaavat’s opening weekend collections. The question remains whether Chhaava can maintain its momentum and outpace Padmaavat’s lifetime earnings. ‘Chhaava’: Before Shining As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Did You Know Vicky Kaushal Was Set To Play Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’? Here’s Why It Never Happened!

The Budget of 'Chhaava'

According to estimates, Chhaava was made on a budget of INR 190 crore. For the film to be deemed a hit, it needs to cross the INR 240 crore mark (assuming the budget excludes marketing costs). Globally, Chhaava has grossed INR 164.93 crore so far.

Watch the Trailer of 'Chhaava':

Allegations of 'Block Booking' Against Maddock Films

While trade analysts and fans are celebrating Chhaava’s strong start, questions linger about the authenticity of its box office collections. Maddock Films has faced accusations of heavily indulging in block booking - a practice of reserving large numbers of seats in multiplexes to create the illusion of fast-filling shows. Similar allegations were made during the release of their earlier film, Sky Force. Trade analyst Komal Nahta even released a video criticising this malpractice. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office: Trade Analyst Komal Nahta Accuses Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie of Massive ‘Block Booking’ and Inflating Collections.

In its report on Chhaava’s opening day collections, Box Office India—a prominent portal tracking Hindi film box office numbers—stated:

"The collections in the Mumbai circuit will be in the INR 15 crore nett range, which is among the top five. However, comparisons are futile here as the bulk bookings the film has seen are mainly concentrated in this circuit. Without these, the numbers would still be huge but not this high. Other circuits, which lack Maharashtra centres, don’t show the same push from bookings. Essentially, the number is extraordinary, but the collections are also excellent—this is the best way to put it." ‘Chhaava’ Box Office: Kamaal R Khan Accuses Maddock Films of Inflating Collections of Vicky Kaushal Starrer.

While producer figures peg Chhaava’s opening weekend at INR 121 crore, Box Office India estimates it at INR 106 crore nett, highlighting a clear disparity.

As Chhaava continues its theatrical run, all eyes are on whether it can sustain its box office dominance and silence its critics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).