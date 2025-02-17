Chhaava, which released on February 14, has had an impressive start at the box office. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, performed strongly over its first weekend. On the opening day, Chhaava earned INR 33.10 crore, followed by the second day, where it grossed INR 39.30 crore. On the third day, the film saw a significant jump, bringing in INR 49.03 crore. With a total of INR 121.43 crore by the end of its third day, Chhaava sets high expectations for its future at the box office. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Historical Drama Sees a Jump, Collects INR 72.40 Crore!

‘Chhaava’ Movie Collections

'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on 🔥🔥🔥 on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the 💯 cr mark... ALL *pre-release* predictions have been shattered by a wide, wide margin.#Maharashtra is simply fantabulous,… pic.twitter.com/7oDU3yEmvg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)