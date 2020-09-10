The audience has fallen in love with Ritwik Bhowmik after his breakout performance in the web-series, Bandish Bandits. Some might remember the actor from his days when he featured in YouTube sketches. The actor has impressed the viewers with his endearing screen presence and acting calibre. A music aficionado, Ritwik gets to play the role of a classical singer in the series, alongside stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni. Although, Ritwik admits in an interview with LatestLY, that he's not a good singer like his character. He also says that he doesn't over intellectualise the craft. "Acting is not rocket science. Do not intellectualise it to an extent where you start beating yourself over it," he says.

"Just feel. Be. Do it. If someone like Naseeruddin Shah is saying the same thing that I've caught on for so many years, it means I am somewhere right. The only two things I had to do to play the role was that I had to work on the skill, train in music. And secondly, I just had to find him within myself," Ritwik explains. Bandish Bandits: Internet Just Can't Have Enough Of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Melodious Music.

Check Out Ritwik Bhowmik's Interview With LatestLY Here:

Ritwik calls himself a self-taught actor. But working with Naseeruddin Shah was a learning experience. "Naseer sir said this very simple thing, that if any point you feel, that you're not happy with your performance, just remember telling yourself to not be so critical. 'At that point, when you were doing it, shooting it, you did your best. it's been months since you did it and now you're watching it. Probably, you are a better man, a better actor and more grown-up human being - which is why you can judge that you could have done it better. Always be proud of that.' Such a beautiful lesson," Ritwik states. Bandish Bandits Season 1 Review: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry’s Musical Saga Gets Its Tune Right With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s Brilliant Soundtrack and Amazing Supporting Cast.

Ritwik has been acting for almost two decades now. "First time, I went up on stage for a play, I was 9 years old. It's been close to 18-19 years now that I've been doing theatre," he says. We would love to see more of this endearing actor on screen. Ask him about his upcoming projects, and he holds his cards close to his chest.

