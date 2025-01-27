Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra will soon be joining ace Bollywood director Farah Khan for her YouTube channel. Sharing the exciting update on her official Instagram handle, the Om Shanti Om maker dropped a picture hugging Karanveer Mehra. ‘Celebrity MasterChef India’ 2025: From Release Date to Participants, Know All About Farah Khan’s Star-Studded Cooking Reality Show!.

The filmmaker captioned the post, "Coming soooonnn.. on my YouTube channel.. me n my favorite contestant of Biggboss18 .. @karanveermehra", along with a red heart and dancing girl emoji. A lot of Insta users jumped on the chance to react to Farah Khan's latest post. One of the netizens wrote, "Wow! Indeed the best Bigg Boss Winner! Can’t wait Farah Mam as you already declared first it was KaranVeerMehra Show! Yay! Can’t wait Farah Mam." Another one commented, "If we get chumveer together it's gona be boom". The third comment read, "Farah u are gem of person loved u for motivating him always finally he won after your favourite gautam and Sidharth- Karanveer also won. Your choice is always elite." A cybercitizen shared, "The happiness radiating through this image is so wholesome."

Farah Khan With ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Refreshing your memory, Farah Khan replaced host Salman Khan during one of the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episodes of Bigg Boss 18. Supporting Karan Veer Mehra, Farah Khan stated during the episode that she feels Karan Veer Mehra is being targeted just like the former BB contestant Sidharth Shukla. The director added that he had also faced the same situation when he was in the Bigg Boss house for season 13. However, netizens did not agree with Farah Khan on this and took to social media to troll the filmmaker, stating that the comparison between Karan Veer Mehra and Sidharth Shukla made no sense. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra REACTS to Comparisons With Late Sidharth Shukla, Reveals Sid Once Lent Him His Pricey Bike for Portfolio Shoot (Watch Video).

Farah Khan even criticised Vivian Dsena, claiming that when it came to making decisions related to fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra, he did not act in the right way. Calling him two-faced, she further called out Vivian Dsena for hating Karan Veer Mehra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).