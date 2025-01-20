Beloved TV celebrities are gearing up to appear on Celebrity MasterChef India. The much-awaited cooking reality show will surely keep viewers glued to their screens. For the unversed, Celebrity MasterChef is a spin-off to the popular cooking reality show MasterChef, which has constantly managed to top the TRP charts during its airing. In the upcoming season hosted by director-choreographer Farah Khan, celebrities will be showcasing their culinary skills under the guidance of professional chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. 'Celebrity MasterChef' First Promo: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli and Others Compete on Farah Khan-Hosted Cooking Show (Watch Video).

‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Contestants

Celebrity MasterChef will feature a star-studded lineup of participants eager to sharpen their culinary skills while serving up an entertaining experience for viewers. According to a report in Times of India, the show will feature a diverse lineup of celebs, including Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni and Chandan Prabhakar.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’:

Host and Judges of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

Celebrity MasterChef will feature some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary sectors, gracing the show with their expertise. The multi-talented Farah Khan, recently trending on social media for her cooking videos, will host the show, adding her signature wit to keep the audience engaged. The judging panel will include renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, celebrated for their exceptional cooking skills. ‘Jal Gaya’: Tejasswi Prakash Sustains Injury on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Sets, Shows Burn Mark to Paparazzi (Watch Video).

‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Release Date and Streaming Platform

Celebrity MasterChef will be premiering on January 27 on Sony TV. The Farah Khan-hosted cooking reality show will be airing from Monday to Friday at 8 PM IST. Viewers can even watch Celebrity MasterChef on the Sony LIV platform.

