The landscape of Indian reality television saw a major shift today, February 1, 2026, with the official premiere of The 50 on Colors TV and the JioHotstar streaming platform. On a massive production scale, the show has gathered 50 of the country's most prominent celebrities under one roof. The contestants have now officially moved into a sprawling, luxury palace where they will face a series of intense physical and psychological challenges to remain in the competition. ‘The 50’ Reality Show: Premiere Date, Format, Host, Confirmed Contestants and Where To Watch the New Celebrity Series - Details Inside.

Inside 'The 50' Palace

The recently released promo gives a sneak peek into the stunning palace setup, featuring lavish bedrooms, elegant sitting areas, and two massive arenas. The tasks will be conducted by a mysterious figure called the ‘Lion’, who will control the fate of the contestants through strategic games and eliminations. From television stars and influencers to reality show veterans and social media sensations, the contestant lineup promises drama, entertainment, and fierce competition. Let’s take a look at the complete list of confirmed contestants.

Confirmed Contestants of ‘The 50’

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

Ridhima Pandit

Manisha Rani

Digvijay Rathee

Siwet Tomar

Rajat Dalal

Prince Narula

Lovekesh Kataria

Bebika Dhurve

Singer Kaka

Dino James

Bhavya Singh

Sidharth Bhardwaj

Saurab Ghadge

Arushi Chawla

Arya QK

Adnaan Shaikh

Faiz Baloch

Divya Agarwal

Monalisa

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Dushyant Kukreja

Shiny Doshi

Urvashi Dholakia

Ridhi Dogra

Shiv Thakare

Yuvika Chaudhary

Chahat Pandey

Nikki Tamboli

Arbaaz Patel

Maxtern

Shrutika Arjun

Neelam Giri

Archana Gautam

Khanzaadi

Nehal Chudasama

Hamid Barkzi

Sapna Chaudhary

Vanshaj Singh

Krishna Shroff

Lakshay

Archit

Jahnavi Killekar

Yung Sammy

Natalia

Tejaswi Madivada

Rachit Rojha

Karan Patel

Dimple Singh

Sumaira Shaikh

A Glimpse at the Fifty of ‘The 50’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

‘The 50’ Set for Intense Reality Drama

Unlike regular reality shows, The 50 combines luxury living with intense psychological and physical challenges. The palace environment adds a dramatic edge, while the Lion’s unpredictable decisions will keep contestants constantly on edge. The show will be hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. With such a diverse mix of personalities, viewers can expect strong rivalries, unexpected friendships, emotional moments and plenty of twists. ‘The 50’: Rajat Dalal Physically Attacks Digvijay Singh Rathee in New Promo; Shocked Netizens Call Former a ‘Gunda’ (Watch Video).

Watch the Promo of ‘The 50’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The show already promises high-voltage entertainment. As the show makes its grand premiere, excitement continues to build among fans eager to see who will survive the ultimate battle of strategy, strength, and survival inside the palace.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).