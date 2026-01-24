The landscape of Indian reality television saw a major shift today, February 1, 2026, with the official premiere of The 50 on Colors TV and the JioHotstar streaming platform. On a massive production scale, the show has gathered 50 of the country's most prominent celebrities under one roof. The contestants have now officially moved into a sprawling, luxury palace where they will face a series of intense physical and psychological challenges to remain in the competition. ‘The 50’ Reality Show: Premiere Date, Format, Host, Confirmed Contestants and Where To Watch the New Celebrity Series - Details Inside.
Inside 'The 50' Palace
The recently released promo gives a sneak peek into the stunning palace setup, featuring lavish bedrooms, elegant sitting areas, and two massive arenas. The tasks will be conducted by a mysterious figure called the ‘Lion’, who will control the fate of the contestants through strategic games and eliminations. From television stars and influencers to reality show veterans and social media sensations, the contestant lineup promises drama, entertainment, and fierce competition. Let’s take a look at the complete list of confirmed contestants.
Confirmed Contestants of ‘The 50’
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu
Ridhima Pandit
Manisha Rani
Digvijay Rathee
Siwet Tomar
Rajat Dalal
Prince Narula
Lovekesh Kataria
Bebika Dhurve
Singer Kaka
Dino James
Bhavya Singh
Sidharth Bhardwaj
Saurab Ghadge
Arushi Chawla
Arya QK
Adnaan Shaikh
Faiz Baloch
Divya Agarwal
Monalisa
Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Dushyant Kukreja
Shiny Doshi
Urvashi Dholakia
Ridhi Dogra
Shiv Thakare
Yuvika Chaudhary
Chahat Pandey
Nikki Tamboli
Arbaaz Patel
Maxtern
Shrutika Arjun
Neelam Giri
Archana Gautam
Khanzaadi
Nehal Chudasama
Hamid Barkzi
Sapna Chaudhary
Vanshaj Singh
Krishna Shroff
Lakshay
Archit
Jahnavi Killekar
Yung Sammy
Natalia
Tejaswi Madivada
Rachit Rojha
Karan Patel
Dimple Singh
Sumaira Shaikh
A Glimpse at the Fifty of ‘The 50’
‘The 50’ Set for Intense Reality Drama
Unlike regular reality shows, The 50 combines luxury living with intense psychological and physical challenges. The palace environment adds a dramatic edge, while the Lion’s unpredictable decisions will keep contestants constantly on edge. The show will be hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. With such a diverse mix of personalities, viewers can expect strong rivalries, unexpected friendships, emotional moments and plenty of twists. ‘The 50’: Rajat Dalal Physically Attacks Digvijay Singh Rathee in New Promo; Shocked Netizens Call Former a ‘Gunda’ (Watch Video).
Watch the Promo of ‘The 50’
The show already promises high-voltage entertainment. As the show makes its grand premiere, excitement continues to build among fans eager to see who will survive the ultimate battle of strategy, strength, and survival inside the palace.
