Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress Shabana Azmi recently opened the doors to their Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon, offering a rare look inside their private retreat. The house tour featured on filmmaker Farah Khan’s vlog. Did Javed Akhtar Defend Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Hijab Incident? Old Video of Bollywood Lyricist Goes Viral With Misleading Claim.

Inside Khandala Farmhouse

Purchased around 15 years ago, the property reflects the couple’s preference for calm, nature-driven living away from Mumbai’s pace. Set amid dense greenery and tall trees, Sukoon features an expansive garden with white marble statues and a central fountain. The home opens into a large foyer with a high wooden roof, giving it the feel of an old-style bungalow. The interiors are defined by vintage furniture and understated décor, keeping the space simple yet warm.

Artefact-Filled Rooms

During the tour, Farah Khan walks viewers through the drawing room, which houses artefacts collected by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar during their travels across the world. Large windows and doors connect the room to the outdoors, allowing natural light to flow in. The couple’s oversized wooden dining table adds to the home’s earthy aesthetic, reinforcing its connection with nature. Javed Akhtar Warns of Legal Action Against Creators Making His Deepfake Video With Misleading Claims (See Post)

Rustic Backyard With Family Memories

The backyard features a simple wooden table and benches made directly from tree trunks. The space holds special significance for the family, as it served as the wedding venue for their son Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The kitchen continues the home’s rustic theme, with a wooden worktop and metal pots and bowls.

Watch Farah Khan’s Full Vlog Here:

Why They Built ‘Sukoon’

Shabana Azmi shared that they were drawn to the property by a 150-year-old tree on the land. While she initially wanted a modest weekend home, Javed Akhtar envisioned a larger bungalow, which led to frequent disagreements during the planning stage. During the conversation, Farah Khan also brought up Javed Akhtar’s early years in Mumbai, when he would sleep on footpaths and sometimes go without food for days. Reflecting on his present life, Javed said that living in luxury still feels unreal at times. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for over 41 years. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 1984.

