On Sunday, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with her beau,actor Farhan Akhtar. In the image, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying pool time as they look at the breathtaking view of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean. "Happy place @faroutakhtar," Shibani captioned the image along with a star emoji. Farhan Akhtar Scuba Diving in the Maldives Sets Serious Vacation Goals (Watch Video)

A day ago, Farhan posted a picture of Shibani and his daughter, Akiraa, jumping in joy on the beaches of Maldives. Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters. Farhan Akhtar Addresses Toxic and Vitriolic News Reporting on Lata Mangeshkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s Birth Anniversary (Read Tweet)

Check Out Shibani Dandekar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur.

