Actor Farhan Akhtar on Friday shared a video that captures him scuba diving among the corals in Maldives. "Feed your soul," he captioned the Instagram video. "OMG...this is so beautiful," a user commented. "Wow," another one wrote. Rhea Chakraborty Granted Bail: Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal and Other Bollywood Celebs Tweet in Support of the Actress

Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur. "I am blessed to work with him. I learned a lot from him...it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. Farhan Akhtar Denies Employing Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cook Keshav At His Residence (View Tweet)

Farhan Akhtar Scuba Diving in the Maldives

View this post on Instagram Feed your soul #scuba #ray #maldives #faroutdoors A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Nov 6, 2020 at 12:37am PST

I really enjoyed watching his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag...the amount of hard work he had gone through -- be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for Toofaan. He really inspires me," Mrunal had earlier told IANS.

