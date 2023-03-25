Farooq Sheikh was an actor who always made you smile, empathise and sympathise. Even when he played a seemingly grey character in Katha, you were equally transfixed by his smile and personality. It all began with Garm Hawa and continued till he breathed his last. His role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most relative father roles we have watched in recent times. But there is an interesting trivia about Garm Hawa that you may not be aware of. Farooq Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Actor Refused 40 Films Post Noorie's Success?.

Farooq Sheikh was paid Rs 750 for his role as Balraj Sahni's son in the film. But he was paid the salary in 20 years. On a talk show with Farooq Sheikh on Rajya Sabha TV, the actor recalled, "He (MS Sathyu) signed a very beautiful contract with me, for ₹750. He paid me that amount in 20 years. Getting the budget for such a film was very difficult in those days. 750 ke lalach me jo 20 saal me chukaye gaye humne garm hawa karli (So I did Garm Hawa for ₹750 which was paid in 20 years) (smiles)." Farooq Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Late Actor Took Care Of The Family Of A 26/11 Terror Attack Victim Anonymously?.

(1974) Balraj Sahni, Farooq Sheikh & Shaukat Azmi- Cast of 'Garm Hawa'; banned by Censor Board, but released after Indira Gandhi intervened. pic.twitter.com/QaDddakSbs — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) March 28, 2017

Farooq Sheikh in those days was studying to become a lawyer just like his father. But he would often do small roles in movies. And that became his destiny!

