Salman Khan completes 33 years in the industry. Three decades of stardom...it's highly unlikely if anybody else would enjoy such a fan following for so long apart from these handful of 90s actors. Salman Khan obviously has become the bigger box office Khan now but he has seen a lot of terrible movie choices as well. His debut movie Biwi Ho To Aisi completed 33 years which saw him as a rich spoiled brat in the first half and a young ambitious guy reformed by love in the second. But what you may not be aware of is that it is an exact replica of a Pakistani movie by the same name. In fact, Salman's introduction scene is almost similar to what is shown in the Pakistani movie.

If you remember Salman's introduction scene has his back to the camera while he does pushups and dances on loud music. He soon makes it perfectly clear that he is a haughty man with too much ego. Check out the scene here...

Now check out the same scene in the Pakistani movie

Salman had once spoken about how he landed his first job. He reminisced, "Bihariji, the writer and director of the film, told me that he had approached numerous actors, big and small for the role but all of them refused it, as they did not like something or the other about the part. He was completely frustrated and one fine day, while he was at his garage turned office, he told his team that the next idiot to walk in would be signed for the film. And that idiot was me."

Well, we are pretty sure Salman's fans will not see it that way.

