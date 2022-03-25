Farooq Sheikh is one of those actors who always leave a smile on your face when you watch him perform. Be it on TV or films or stage (ah..the fortunate ones!), Sheikh has always left an impressions. In a column for Times Of India many years back, he had mentioned that he had no wish to be remembered but how can you not remember the person who played such genial and loving characters? That's because today, we neither have those movies nor the actors! His characters were just the right type any girl would love to take them home to meet the parents. Farooq Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Late Actor Took Care Of The Family Of A 26/11 Terror Attack Victim Anonymously?.

In the same column, Farooq Sheikh had regretted the fact that he was never as commercially viable as Rajesh Khanna. But Noorie did bring him a lot of success and fame. The YRF film which also had Poonam Dhillon in the lead was a superhit in 1979. Such was its euphoria that Sheikh was offered 40 films but he refused them all.

Sheikh reasoned in the TOI column, "Post-Noorie, in 1978, I was offered around 40 films — I refused them all as they were basically remakes of Noorie. It requires insanity to make insane money. I am not financially ambitious. I have no desire to have a huge bungalow or a fleet of cars. After a point, money is a liability —if you have a lot of money, you have to take care of it too." Farooq Sheikh Birth Anniversary Special: The Veteran Actor's Last Movie Scene With Ranbir Kapoor is Pure Gold- Video!.

Farooq Sheikh didn't just play simple yet real characters, he lived a simple life too. So sorry Mr Sheikh, you will be remembered fondly, always and forever!

