Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Movie Review: They just don't make movies like this anymore! Not even Ayan Mukerji, who went on to deliver his weakest work with Brahmastra, or Karan Johar, who hasn’t been able to recapture the bubblegum charm of this film in his subsequent productions. It’s puzzling what has gone wrong with Bollywood in recent years. In its rush to emulate other film industries, it often neglects its own strengths - emotion-driven, larger-than-life dramas that are visually stunning and emotionally cathartic. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani may not be perfect, but it worked wonders in holding you tight, and you, in turn, hold those memories tighter, wondering, "Jaane kahan gaye woh din." ‘Kya Jaldi Jaldi Bade Ho Gaye Na Hum’: Kalki Koechlin Recreates Iconic ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Wedding Invite, Urges Fans to Relive the Magic in Theatres (Watch Video).

This film also beautifully showcases the crackling on-screen chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, perhaps utilising it better than any other project they’ve shared.

I have a confession to make: when I first saw Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theatres back in 2013, I wasn’t a fan. Maybe there was a tinge of jealousy—girls were swooning over Ranbir Kapoor at the time, and though I couldn’t blame them, I wasn’t immune to the green-eyed monster. On top of that, I just couldn’t relate to Bunny’s character then.

Fast forward 11 years, with a bit more life experience and weariness, I find myself understanding Bunny better. Through him, I’ve come to connect with the film in a way I hadn’t before. I understand his aspirations in a better way, and even when he 'settles' in the lovely finale, he doesn't exactly settle on his dreams (though yes, I have no idea what Naina's professional dreams were). And yes, "Badtameez Dil" still feels kickass!

Watch the Trailer of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani':

You know the plot, right? Naina (Deepika Padukone), a shy and introverted medical student, takes a leap of faith and goes on an impromptu trip to Manali. There, she reconnects with her old schoolmates: the free-spirited Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), the fun-loving but troubled Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and, of course, the adventurous and carefree Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). Naina feels an instant connection with Bunny, who inspires her to open up and embrace life. However, just as she’s about to express her feelings, she realises Bunny is a wanderer at heart, unwilling to settle down. She keeps her love to herself.

A Still From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Eight years later, the gang reunites at Aditi’s wedding to Taran (Kunaal Roy Kapur). Each of them is at a different stage in life, but as they gather under the same grand Udaipur palace roof, old wounds, egos, and romantic feelings resurface.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Movie Review - Aged Like Fine Wine!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has aged like fine wine. It leaves you nostalgic for a time when Bollywood produced genuine feel-good films that hit all the right notes. Pritam’s fantastic soundtrack (even with its “inspired” tracks), the gorgeous leads, the picturesque locations—it’s all a reminder of what we’re missing in today’s cinema. Back then, it was perfectly normal to show a hero enjoying meat in a foreign country; now, the PR machinery spins tales of meat abstinence from the same actor as his prep to fit a "mythological" persona.

A Still From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Why, I don't feel the movies these days are even photographed the way cinematographer V Manikandan has worked his magic on this movie.

Maybe I’m being swayed by nostalgia, but rewatching Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) nearly a decade later has made me fall even more in love with the movie. Perhaps it’s because the film has built itself a fine legacy over the years. Maybe it’s because I genuinely miss feel-good films like this, even from the Karan Johar camp. Or maybe it’s simply that I connect more deeply with the characters now - particularly the beautifully written friendship scenes.

A Still From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

While Ranbir Kapoor was in top form and Deepika Padukone looked like the most stunning geek ever, I feel we still underestimate the emotional depth Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur brought to the table (let’s not forget that Aditya also gave us his solo hit Aashiqui 2 the same year). Hussain Dalal’s dialogues hit differently now, and while his work in Ayan Mukerji’s next venture, Brahmastra, was a letdown (neither the director nor his leading man seemed at their best), he was absolutely splendid here. ‘Biwi No 1’ Re-Release Movie Review: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen’s Nostalgic Hit Has Expectedly Aged Like Sour Milk.

It was also heartwarming to revisit the scenes featuring the late Farooque Shaikh, one of Hindi cinema’s finest yet most underrated actors, alongside the graceful Tanvi Azmi. Despite limited screen time, Farooque Shaikh’s presence left a lasting impression—his natural chemistry with Ranbir made me wonder how his own father, the late Rishi Kapoor, might have fit into that role.

A Still From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Rewatching also brings to light smaller performances you might have missed before, like Agra star Priyanka Bose, who plays a sex worker being interviewed before the iconic Madhuri Dixit song "Ghagra."

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Movie Review - The Little Imperfections

Of course, some of the flaws in YJHD remain. Ayan Mukerji’s portrayal of women feels a bit skewed at times, like the caricature of Evelyn Sharma’s character as a ditzy bimbo who Bunny dismisses as only good for flirting, while 'marriage material' women like Naina are idealised—and no one corrects him. Bunny himself comes off as an ass in parts, especially with his jealousy-fuelled rudeness towards Naina’s friend Vikram, which goes unchecked. And let’s not forget Rana Daggubati’s thankless cameo - why did he even bother?

A Still From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Certain elements also feel quintessentially KJo, like the overly romanticised depiction of a red-light district or the spotless, dreamlike version of Mumbai Central station. It makes me wonder: if YJHD were made today, would it be dismissed as a movie catering only to Bandra-Juhu audiences?

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Movie Review - Ode to KKHH and KHNH

It’s impossible to miss, and I’m sure others have pointed this out, but YJHD feels like a love letter to two of Dharma’s most iconic films: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (KHNH). Avi’s obliviousness to his tomboy bestie’s feelings echoes KKHH. Similarly, when Naina reunites with Bunny after eight years (incidentally the same time frame as in KKHH), she’s in a sari, while Bunny dons a blazer - a visual nod to Anjali and Rahul’s transformation.

A Still From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

As for KHNH, Bunny’s "live more, smile more" life lessons for Naina are a clear nod to Aman’s efforts with his serious, bespectacled neighbour. While Aman’s love for Naina was held back by his own mortality, Bunny’s is hindered by his unquenchable wanderlust. Oh, and let’s not forget the shared name: both Preity Zinta’s and Deepika Padukone’s characters are called Naina.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Entertaining and enchanting, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues to resonate even 11 years after its release, especially with audiences yearning to break free and rediscover themselves. It’s a love letter to a bygone era of feel-good cinema - a film that evokes nostalgia, joy, and a longing for simpler, more heartfelt storytelling, with actors at the peak of their craft. Yet, it also leaves a wistful ache, a reminder that Bollywood seems to have moved away from this kind of cinema - larger-than-life yet deeply emotional and relatable storytelling that connects with the wandering soul.

Rating: 4.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).