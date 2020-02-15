Filmfare Awards 2020 Predictions: Gully Boy, Uri, Kabir Singh or War – Forecasting the Big Winners of the Night

The Filmfare Awards 2020 is being held in Assam for the very first time, changing its usual venue from Mumbai, on February 15. The reason is not sure, but certain sources in the industry claim that it is done as per the behest of the government to boost the tourism in Assam, after the whole CAA-NRC fracas. Whatever the case is, we can say the change in venue could be good for the function, though, unlike the Oscars, we are not going to get to watch it live. Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh Gives a Glimpse from the Rehearsals, and It Looks FAB! (View Pics).

Movies like Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Siddharth Anand's War, Aditya Dhar's Uri, Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 find themselves getting a good amount of nominations. Now it is time for us to predict who among the, will get away with the maximum number of black ladies. Well, if we had the list of invitees, it would be have been easier as is the case of any Hindi film awards. Since we don't, let's hazard a few guesses here, and see in a few hours how close we are.

Best Film (Popular)

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

Uri: The Surgical Strike

War

Predicted Winner: Gully Boy

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Photograph

Sonchiriya

The Sky Is Pink

Predicted Winner: Article 15

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Popular

Akshay Kumar (Kesari)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Bala)

Hrithik Roshan (Super 30)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Predicted Winner: Hrithik Roshan (Super 30)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Critics

Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photograph)

Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Predicted Winner: Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Popular

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

Kareena Kapoor (Good Newwz)

Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal)

Predicted Winner: Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Critics

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Kangana Ranaut (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Radhika Madan (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Sanya Malhotra (Photograph)

Taapsee Pannu (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Predicted Winner: Bhumi Pednekar (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Best Director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal)

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

Siddharth Anand (War)

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Predicted Winner: Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vijay Varma (Gully Boy)

Predicted Winner: Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh)

Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Seema Pahwa (Bala)

Zaira Wasim (The Sky Is Pink)

Predicted Winner: Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Bharat - Vishal-Shekhar

Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank -Pritam

Kesari - Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh and Jasleen Royal

Predicted Winner: Gully Boy

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya - "Kalank Nahi Ishq" (Kalank)

Divine and Ankur Tewari - "Apna Time Aayega" (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil - "Bekhayali" (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir - "Teri Mitti" (Kesari)

Mithoon- "Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage" (Kabir Singh)

Tanishk Bagchi - "Ve Maahi" (Kesari)

Predicted Winner: Irshad Kamil - "Bekhayali" (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - "Kalank Nahi Ishq" (Kalank)

Arijit Singh - "Ve Maahi" (Kesari)

Nakash Aziz- "Slow Motion" (Bharat)

B Praak - "Teri Mitti" (Kesari)

Sachet Tandon - "Bekhayali" (Kabir Singh)

Predicted Winner: Sachet Tandon - "Bekhayali" (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin - "Chashni" (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur - "Mere Sohneya" (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao - "Ghungroo" (War)

Shreya Ghoshal - "Yeh Aaina" (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade - "Ghar More Pardesiya" (Kalank)

Sona Mohapatra, Jyotica Tangri - "Baby Gold" (Saand Ki Aankh)

Predicted Winner: Shreya Ghoshal, Vaishali Mhade - "Ghar More Pardesiya" (Kalank)