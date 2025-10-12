The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 lit up Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on October 11, to celebrate the best of Bollywood in 2024. Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul, the glittering ceremony - held in association with Gujarat Tourism - brought together Bollywood’s biggest names to honour excellence in filmmaking. Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Kill' and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Dominate the Technical Awards - See Full List.

The star-studded evening featured electrifying performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, while the legacy of cinema icons Dilip Kumar, Nutan, and Meena Kumari was fondly celebrated through special dance tributes.

'Laapataa Ladies' Dominates the Winners

It was undoubtedly the night of Laapataa Ladies, as Kiran Rao’s heartwarming social comedy emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, bagging six major awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Kiran Rao.

The film’s powerful ensemble also shone bright - Ravi Kishan won Best Supporting Actor, Chhaya Kadam was named Best Supporting Actress, while Pratibha Ranta received the Best Actress (Critics) award for her strong performance. Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads in Dapper Black Suit at 70th Filmfare Awards (Watch Video).

Adding to its haul, Laapataa Ladies also triumphed in the music category, with Ram Sampath winning Best Music Album, Prashant Pandey bagging Best Lyricist for "Sajni", and Arijit Singh taking home Best Playback Singer (Male) for the same track.

The Best Actor category saw a rare double victory, with Abhishek Bachchan winning for I Want to Talk and Kartik Aaryan sharing the honour for Chandu Champion.

Alia Bhatt took home Best Actress for her powerful performance in Vasan Bala's jailbreak thriller Jigra. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao earned the Best Actor (Critics) award for his portrayal in the biopic Srikanth.

Lakshya Lalwani was named Best Male Debut for his action-packed performance in Kill, while Nitanshi Goel won Best Female Debut for her charming turn in Laapataa Ladies. Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370) and Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) shared the Best Debut Director award. Did Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Predict Lakshya’s Filmfare Win in Presence of Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s What Happened at Filmfare 2025! (View Pics).

Winners of Filmfare Awards 2025

Best Film - Laapataa Ladies

Best Director - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Actor - Abhishek Bachchan (I Want to Talk); Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Best Supporting Actor - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actress - Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Film (Critics) - I Want to Talk

Best Actor (Critics) - Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Best Actress (Critics) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Male Debut - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Female Debut - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Director - Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370); Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Music Album - Laapataa Ladies (Ram Sampath)

Best Lyricist - Prashant Pandey ("Sajni" – Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh ("Sajni" – Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Madhubanti Bagchi ("Aaj Ki Raat" – Stree 2)

RD Burman Award - Achint Thakkar

The evening also paid homage to the stalwarts of Indian cinema. The Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred posthumously upon legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, with veteran actress Zeenat Aman also receiving the honour for her decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

