While the main event of the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 is happening on October 11 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (as the event is happening in association with Gujarat Tourism), the winners of the technical awards have been announced in a special conference in Mumbai. Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajkummar Rao had hosted the event which happened on October 3. Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar to Host 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's visceral action-thriller Kill dominated the technical categories, bagging Best Cinematography (Rafey Mehmood), Best Production Design (Mayur Sharma), Best Sound Design (Subash Sahoo), Best Editing (Shivkumar V Panicker), and Best Action (Seayoung Oh & Parvez Shaikh).

In the second place comes Kiran Rao's adorable social drama Laapataa Ladies, with Ram Sampath honoured for Best Background Score, Darshan Jalan for Best Costume Design, and Sneha Desai taking home both Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue. ‘Kill’ Movie Review: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s Brutal Thriller Redefines Action Films for Bollywood!

Other noteworthy wins included ReDefine for Best VFX in Munjya and Bosco-Caesar for their vibrant choreography in "Tauba Tauba" from Bad Newz. In the writing categories, Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar clinched Best Story for Article 370, while Ritesh Shah earned Best Adapted Screenplay for I Want to Talk.

Winners of the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Technical and Writing Awards 2025

Best Background Score: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography: Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Best Production Design: Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best Costume Design: Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Sound Design: Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Editing: Shivkumar V Panicker (Kill)

Best Action: Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best VFX: ReDefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar ("Tauba Tauba" – Bad Newz)

Best Story: Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Ritesh Shah (I Want to Talk)

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

