With Season 3 of Four More Shots Please! all set for release on Prime Video, the focus is back on the perfectly imperfect lives of the four flawsome girls - Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J). While the storyline has connected well with the viewers, the glam quotient of the girls is also becoming a talking point.

One of the leads in the series, Sayani shares that achieving the glam quotient was not a piece of cake for the team.

"A project like Four More Shots Please! might look easy to do, but it is actually very tough. I must say this, it's easier to do a film where I'm playing a rural and intense character. But to look like this for the four of us... There have been times when we had nine changes in a day. And not just clothes, but hair and make-up as well. It might look glamorous, but being well-dressed all the time is not easy. We might give an amazing shot, but if one strand of hair is out of place, then we have to retake the shot," she says.

Sayani adds, "People might have the perception that 'Oh they're having fun, so everything behind the camera is also all hunky dory', but it's nothing like that. It takes immense work, not only by us but by our teams as well who work day in and out. Having said that, I feel when a project like Four More Shots Please! catches these many eyeballs, our other smaller and independent films get traction and are received well." Four More Shots Please! Season 3 will release exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Along with the girl gang, the series stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar, Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

