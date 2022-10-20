Four More Shots Please! Season 3 review: So the girls are back with their issues for the third time. Despite being deeply flawed, Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! is extremely addictive or should I say, was! The thing is, probably because not all our lives are so privileged and convenient, it always feels great to delve into the Siddhi, Damini, Anjana and Umang's flashy existence and problems. But the season three is just disinterested and lost. Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Review: Amazon Prime Video's Series Tries To Rectify The Mistakes Of The First Season But Is Still Defeated By Predictable Plot Twists.

In the previous season, Siddhi (Maanvi Ghagroo) gets the terrible news of her father's demise. That leaves her in so much grief that she keeps snapping at everyone and ruining relationships. Damini (Sayani Gupta) is traumatised after the miscarriage and is unwittingly pushing Jeh (Pratiek Babbar) away. Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) has managed to sort the mess she created with her partner but her personal life continues to be a mess because of Varun (Neil Bhoopalam). As for Umang (Bani J), she moves on from Samara (Lisa Ray) to establish her own gym.

Everything you read above has already happened in the seasons before this. So Damini and Jeh's relationship keeps hitting roadblocks and like a cliched play, it even sees the invasion of a new interest. Siddhi is still figuring out her life and it is messier now with she not doing a great job with her father's loss. Anjana's story never moves beyond Varun since the first season. Same old, same old!

It's just good to see that the writers' bias for Siddhi has continued this season as well. She is spiralling after her father's death and it has been dealt with well. Her hostile attitude towards her mother who is trying to work around the grief by dating another man is quite nicely handled. The series also tries to add some credence to Umang's trajectory, giving her the chance to create her own identity despite being slandered by people for her preferences is truly commendable.

But then the series gets bored of her career choices. Thus, Umang's ambitions are conveniently forgotten in favour of partner goals.

Watch the trailer of Four More Shots Please Season 3 here

Performances are as they were in the previous. Sayani Gupta keeps it stylish and messed up as Damini, Maanvi Ghagroo excels again, Bani J is just the same while Kirti Kulhari needed some more dramatic scenes to show her prowess. Neil Bhoopalam's man-child character is annoying but the guy is damn adorable. Rajeev Siddharth as Mihir is the usual. Jim Sarbh enters as a breath of fresh air but then nothing comes of it at the end. Four More Shots Please Season 3: Sayani Gupta Shares Her Experience Shooting for the Series; Shares, ‘There Have Been Times When We Had Nine Changes in a Day’.

Yay!

-Maanvi Ghagroo as Siddhi

-Good trajectory for Umang

Nay!

-No new developments

-Same old same old tracks

Final Thoughts

The biggest asset of Four More Shots Please! was it's really addictive despite being all over the place. But the third season manages to get rid of that redeeming factor as well. Four More Shots Please! streams on Amazon Prime.

Rating: 2.0

