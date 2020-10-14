In the beginning of this month, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that all theatres will be reopened from October 15, 2020. The theatres were shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic and after months it is finally getting reopened. He also stated that the cinema halls will have to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures for screening of films. And then few days later, makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic announced that the Vivek Oberoi starrer will be the first movie to be re-released in theatres post lockdown. Theatres To Reopen From October 15; Prakash Javadekar Announces SOPs For Cinema Halls.

Now a list of many other Hindi films have been shared that are all set to be re-released in theatres. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang and Taapsee Pannu’s film Thappad are confirmed to be re-releasing in cinema halls. However, the re-release dates of this films are not shared yet. There is also a probability of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action drama War to be re-released. PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Vivek Oberoi Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres On October 15! First Movie To Hit The Big Screens Post Lockdown.

Hindi Films To Re-Release In Theatres

As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced... ⭐️ #Tanhaji ⭐️ #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan ⭐️ #Malang ⭐️ #Kedarnath ⭐️ #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/4Dm7xCjIlG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there’s a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/oEVrzGRqwT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

Fans who missed to watch these films in theatres, would be thrilled as they are re-releasing. And who wouldn’t want to watch such amazing films on the big screen? One must not forget to follow the safety protocols if they are planning to go to the theatres!

