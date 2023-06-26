You cannot make a Kartik Aaryan movie without remaking some classic hit songs for some inexplicable reason. This is not our take - that is what the internet has decided after the release of "Pasoori Nu" - an unnecessary remake of Ali Sethi’s 2022 blockbuster song in Kartik’s upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The song - which has been heavily criticised by fans since the announcement, denounced with the teaser and continues to receive mixed reactions after "Pasoori Nu" full song was finally released online - has forced many to question the need for every Kartik Aaryan movie to remix classic songs. Pasoori Nu Song Funny Memes: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song From Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Movie Gets Trolled Online, Watch Ali Sethi's Original Pakistani Hit and Its Bollywood Remake!

Here are five times a Kartik Aaryan movie revisited perfectly good classic songs.

Pasoori Nu

The less we say about this remake of a song that literally released in 2022, the better. Ali Sethi’s "Pasoori" is a hit number that strikes a chord with those who have experienced heartbreak and is appreciated by those who love music on both sides of the border (it even had a place the Marvel series Ms Marvel). The remake - takes away all the good things about the original in attempt to make this a love song. The biggest issue is, with an album that had some decent music and hit numbers like "Aaj Ke Baad", one cannot help but question the makers for the need to touch classic and fairly new hits like "Pasoori" in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Character Dheela 2.0

Was this song essential for the plot? No. Did it describe the character that Kartik was playing in Shehzada (a remake of the hit South Indian movie Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo)? No. Was it even included in the runtime of the movie? NOPE. The reason behind this remix was solely publicity, and it did little to help the movie’s performance at the box office. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Pasoori Nu: This New Romantic Track From Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Film Is Crooned by Arijit Singh! (Watch Video).

Bhool Bhulaiya 2.0

This is probably the only number in this list which became an instant hit. The movie was, of course, a remake, so remaking the title track from the 2007 movie made sense. And the hook steps and the music played to the strength of this remix and made it an instant hit.

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

This song from Pati Patni Aur Woh was a forgettable remake in a remake that could have been absolutely avoided. And since nothing and nobody can match the charm and power of Govinda on screen, the remake was easily forgotten as the original number slays.

Chotey Chotey Peg

While those introduced to this music with "Chotey Chotey Peg" may appreciate the number, the power and prowess of the original - "Dil Totey Totey" from Bichhoo is unmatched. And in the time and age of the internet, where we can happily listen to the classics without revamping them, this remake seemed unnecessary.

Coca-Cola Tu

This is obviously not an exhaustive list of all the songs that have been remade in just Kartik Aaryan movies alone. Luka Chuppi's "Coca-Cola Tu" and "Photo", of course, also come to mind.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).