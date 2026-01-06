Kartik Aaryan’s 2026 did not begin on a good note, as the Bollywood actor is currently facing scrutiny over his dating life. The Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor has landed in a major social media storm after users accused him of allegedly being linked to a 17-year-old girl named Karina Kubiliute. Amid the widespread speculation surrounding their relationship, Karina has finally issued a clarification, stating that she is not Kartik Aaryan’s girlfriend. 'Leonardo DiCaprio of India': Did Kartik Aaryan Have Fling With 17-Year-Old Teen? Actor Unfollows Minor Girl After Outrage on Social Media (View Posts).

Kartik Aaryan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Shares Comment on Post Amid Dating Speculations

Kartik Aaryan (35), whose latest release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is already facing poor reception at the box office, is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Netizens have got their hands on a couple of photos hinting that the Bollywood star was holidaying with his 17-year-old girlfriend Karina Kubiliute in Goa.

However, the dating speculations have now taken an unexpected turn as the woman who is at the centre of the rumours has denied being Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. In a screenshot shared by a user on social media, Karina is seen responding to a post on Instagram, saying, "I'm not his gf!!!! Lois bro stfu" Her statement puts an end to claims that the two are romantically involved.

Karina Kubiliute Denies Dating Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Dating Controversy

The dating speculations started when Kartik Aaryan shared a casual picture of himself relaxing at a beach in Goa on Instagram. Reddit users quickly noticed that Karina Kubiliut, who hails from Greece and is currently studying in the UK, also posted a picture on her Insta stories, which seemed to be from the same spot, leading to widespread discussions. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Discount ‘DDLJ’ Romcom Feels Made for Algorithms, Not Fans! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Screenshots of Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute’s Instagram Stories

Kartik Aaryan’s Work Front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Sameer Vidwan's rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday. The movie, also starring Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania in key roles, received a lukewarm response at the box office. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an untitled film starring Sreeleela and directed by Anurag Basu. He also has the supernatural comedy Naagzilla.

