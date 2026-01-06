Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan sparked speculation of a possible new romance with a mystery girl while vacationing in Goa. The dating rumours sparked after he shared a picture of himself on a beach at sunset, which resembled an image posted by a 17-year-old girl identified as Karina Kubiliute. However, she later shut down the dating claims, calling them false. Amid this, old alleged screenshots purportedly showing the actor texting a minor have resurfaced and are now drawing attention on the internet. 'Leonardo DiCaprio of India': Did Kartik Aaryan Have Fling With 17-Year-Old Teen? Actor Unfollows Minor Girl After Outrage on Social Media (View Posts).

Old Alleged Texts of Kartik Aaryan Texting a Minor Resurface Amid Dating Controversy

Netizens have been actively discussing Kartik Aaryan’s love life and past relationships ever since Karina Kubiliute came into the spotlight. In a related development, a Reddit post featuring unverified screenshots of alleged conversations between Kartik Aaryan and a minor girl has surfaced online.

The viral post claimed that the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor asked the minor girl for intimate pictures. According to the screenshots, the girl asked him if he was in Delhi, to which he replied in the affirmative. The actor then allegedly texted her, “I wanna see them.” When the girl asked if he wanted to see her teeth, the actor replied, “Yes, teeet.”

Viral Reddit Post Claims to Show Alleged Screenshots of Kartik Aaryan’s Conversations With a Minor

The post further alleged that the actor remained connected with the fan for nearly three weeks but did not want their conversation to be made public. One of the screenshots reportedly showed the actor messaging her on Instagram, saying, “Don't add this to story lol.”It is important to note that these claims remain unverified, and there is no concrete evidence to substantiate them. ‘I’m Not Kartik Aaryan’s Girlfriend’: 17-Year-Old Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence on Viral Dating Rumours With Bollywood Star Amid Controversial Goa Vacation.

Kartik Aaryan’s Past Relationships

Kartik Aaryan’s love life has long been a topic of discussion among fans. He was first linked to actress Sara Ali Khan, with reports suggesting that the two were together for a few years before parting ways. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan has also been rumoured to have dated Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, with whom he was seen in the latest release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

In 2024, the actor was also linked with Sreeleela after the two joined hands for an untitled romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Dating Rumours Heat Up After Actor’s Mom’s Statement at 2025 IIFA Awards (Watch Viral Video).

Kartik Aaryan Work Front

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is occupied with a lot of projects. Up next, he will star in Anurag Basu's romantic musical opposite Sreeleela. The actor also has the highly anticipated Naagzilla, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, where he plays the role of a shape-shifting serpent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).