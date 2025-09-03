Mumbai, September 3: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in full swing across Maharashtra, and like every year, Bollywood celebrities have flocked to various Ganpati pandals across Mumbai to seek blessings of the divine. Among them was Bollywood actress Esha Deol, who recently visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja and was clicked at the pandal. The actress' mother Hema Malini, was seen missing at the location this year.

Dressed in a gorgeous traditional green salwar suit with floral embroidery and a flowy dupatta, Esha looked stunning. She teamed up her look with minimal jewellery that consisted of small earrings and a bracelet and kept her makeup simple yet classy. Just with her soft makeup, with kohled eyes and a little smudge of pink lipstick, she highlighted her features.

Both the actresses walked barefoot to the pandal, like every devotee, and folded their hands in prayer before the divine. Actress Madhoo Shah looked stunning in a dark brown saree teamed up with a mustard-coloured blouse. The saree had golden motifs and gave it a complete traditional feel. Shah accessorised it with a heavy golden necklace, heavy earrings and hands full of bangles. She kept her makeup soft and elegant, featuring a muted lip colour, a red bindi and her hair neatly tied back. The actress looked gorgeous.

Esha Deol and Madhoo Shah Reunite at Lalbaugh Cha Raja

Apparently, both Esha and Madhoo bumped into each other at the pandal, and what followed was pure joy on their faces. Fans who witnessed their reunion love were in for a pleasant surprise to see both the cousins together. For the uninitiated, Madhoo Shah is the distant niece of Bollywood superstar Hema Malini, who also happens to be the mother of Esha Deol. Madhoo is often seen at Hema Malini's house at every important function and occasion. Esha and Madhoo share a very warm bond with each other.

