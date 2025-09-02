Even with a packed shooting schedule, Akshay Kumar ensured that tradition found its place on the set of his upcoming thriller Haiwaan. Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Kochi, the actor performed a heartfelt visarjan with his crew. In a video captured from the occasion. Akshay Kumar Flaunts Gender-Fluid Fashion in Palazzo Pants at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar Performs Ganapati Pooja on Film Set – Watch Video

Akshay Kumar Performs Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan

Akshay was seen carrying an eco-friendly idol himself, bowing respectfully before immersing it in the water with a graceful “cool visarjan move” that drew admiration from the team. Speaking about his choice, Akshay has often emphasised the importance of celebrating festivals mindfully. This year’s eco-conscious idol was yet another step towards sustainable celebrations, even when away from home.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 17 Years

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years, their last film together being Tashan (2008). The high-octane action-thriller also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, veteran actor Asrani and will feature a surprise cameo by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Akshay Kumar Turns Antagonist in ‘Haiwaan’

Akshay will be seen in a darker role this time, playing the antagonist. Praising his performance, Priyadarshan referred to him as “Bollywood’s Mohanlal,” highlighting their strong creative partnership. The film is currently being shot across Kochi, Ooty and Mumbai, with a planned release in 2026.

