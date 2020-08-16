Mahesh Shetty, one of the closest friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a post on the late actor after a long time, demanding that the truth should come out about his death. Mahesh, who had co-starred with Sushant years ago in the daily soap "Pavitra Rishta", had chosen to maintain silence all this while. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Diljit Dosanjh Who Met the Late Actor Twice, Says ‘Suicide Wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti’
On Saturday, the actor took to his verified Instagram account to join the #globalprayers4ssr movement initiated by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Sharing a photograph of himself with folded hands, the actor wrote: "#globalprayers4ssr #bepositive #lettruthwin.
Check Out Mahesh Shetty's Instagram Post Below
Mahesh has been silent on Sushant all this while, even on social media. The last time he made a post on Sushant was a day after the latter's last film "Dil Bechara" released. Sharing a throwback photo with Sushant, Mahesh had written "My hero" along with a red heart emoji.
