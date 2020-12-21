What Govinda means to a kid growing up in the 90s can't be expressed in words. He has been around since the late 80s with some amazing movies to boot. But his 90s journey has been the one which everyone remembers, loves and hopes to mimic. If his dance moves were iconic, his action sequences were raw. But what made him the star was his unmatchable comic timing. Even today, there is none who can come even close to the comedy magic he used to spin in his movies. Govinda had a number of releases in those days. He had 14 releases in 1989 and that's immense. Govinda Lashes Out At Nephew Krushna Abhishek For Making False Claims In the Media, Says He Will Be Maintaining A Graceful Distance From Now On (Read Statement)

Hence, on his birthday today, we decided to talk about five of his funniest roles that made Govinda an unforgettable actor of Indian Cinema.

Hero No 1 (1997)

A bit of Bawarchi, Govinda, the bratty son of a rich man disguises himself as a servant to please his girlfriend's grandfather. Remember the scene where he dresses up in his car for a meeting in office? That's still fresh in our heads or the unmissable 'Tere pyar mei kya kya na bana Meena, Kabhi bana kutta kabhi kameena.' This is one of our favourite Govinda movies ever!

Coolie No 1 (1995)

Govinda cons a rich man to marry off his daughter to him feigning as a rich man and the chaos that ensues is simply howlarious. It was more in the lines of Gol Mal and have some of the most funniest scenes.

Aankhen (1993)

A dual role, for real this time, Govinda aces every scene here leaving us in splits. Govinda and Chunky Pandey's brotherhood was simply the best.

Dulhe Raja (1998)

Govinda is a dhaba owner who opens a stall right in front of a five-star hotel run by Kader Khan. Their bickerings are the best ones we have seen in any movie.

Deewana Mastana (1997)

The hurt on Govinda's face at the end of the film should be sad but it is so funny.

