Long-standing rumors of a rift between Bollywood veteran Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, took a hopeful turn this week. Amid months of public speculation regarding their 38-year marriage, Sunita shared a poignant throwback post on Instagram that many fans are interpreting as a signal of reconciliation. ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’: Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda’s Exit From Comedy Sequel; Know Who Is Replacing Akshay Kumar’s Co-Star.

Sunita Ahuja Hopes for ‘Good Days’ With Govinda

The post features a rare, vintage photograph of Sunita alongside Govinda and his late mother, Nirmala Devi. Accompanying the image was the caption, "Good old day's will be back sooooon Jai mata di," set to the romantic track "Meri Duniya Hai" from the 1999 film Vaastav. The couple’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, added to the sentiment by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Amid Marital Tension, Sunita Ahuja Shares Post Featuring Govinda and Her Mother in Law Nirmala Devi

By invoking the memory of Govinda’s mother and expressing a desire for the "old days" to return, Sunita appeared to echo Govinda’s recent public sentiments. Just hours before her post, Govinda told reporters he hoped his wife would continue to "pray for the family" rather than focus on past grievances.

Govinda Addresses Infidelity Rumors

For the first time in years, Govinda recently broke his silence regarding the specific allegations of infidelity that have dogged his marriage. Speaking with ANI, the actor categorically denied claims of an extramarital affair with a newcomer, often referred to in gossip columns by the name "Komal." He dismissed the accusations as part of a "long-running conspiracy" designed to weaken his family structure, noting that at age 63, such rumors are both ill-timed and illogical.

Govinda further defended his professional reputation by pointing out that he has worked with top superstars and Miss Universe winners throughout his decades-long career without a single allegation of misconduct. Referring to Sunita as his "childhood sweetheart," he expressed surprise at the timing of the claims.

In an unexpected turn, he also thanked the individual named in the rumors for remaining silent and not using the controversy to gain fame, stating that her discretion helped prevent further public distress for his family.

A Path Toward Stability

The couple’s public exchange of olive branches marks a significant departure from the "bad year" Sunita described in December 2025. At that time, she had accused Govinda of being influenced by outsiders and neglecting their son Yashvardhan’s career. Govinda REACTS to Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut Amid Divorce Rumours, Says ‘Ghar Mein Baithegi to Zyada Interview Degi’ (Watch Video).

With both parties now making "friendly advances" in the public eye Sunita through nostalgia and Govinda through defensive but affectionate interviews the family appears to be moving toward a resolution. As Sunita’s caption suggests, the focus has shifted from recent hardships back to the hope that their decades-long bond remains unbreakable.

