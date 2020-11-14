The cutest couple of Bollywood - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their second anniversary today. Keeping it low key, the duo is spending some quality time together at home. The lovebirds took to Instagram to wish each other with a cute post and the interest cannot stop gushing about how adorable the two look in these unseen pictures. Ranveer Singh Wishes His 'Gudiya' Deepika Padukone on Second Anniversary with an Unseen Pic from Their Lake Como Wedding.

The duo's friends and colleagues also showered love for the couple in the comments section of the post. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Priety Zinta along with many others wished the duo a Happy Anniversary. While Jacqueline posted several hearts on the picture, Priety Zinta wrote, "Happy Anniversary u guys." Siddhanth, who was seen with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and Deepika's current co-star, showered love and commented with a heart emoticon on the post.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Bipasha Basu, Kriti Kharbanda, Saqib Saleem, Zareen Khan also wished the couple on their second anniversary. Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh! From Colour Coordination to Stealing Each Other’s Clothes – 5 Times the Couple Gave Us Fashion Goals.

Earlier, when asked about their Diwali plans, Deepika revealed that the couple will be spending time with the family on their special day. “Honestly, we are going to keep things quiet low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity of the situation towards the environment and the people around us. It’s been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that’s what we, anyway, do,” said DP.

On the work front, the duo will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83 together. Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht on his plate while Deepika is a part of Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

