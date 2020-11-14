Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the cutest star-couples in Bollywood. After tying the knot in November 2018, the lovebirds have been all about love and have never held back from confessing their admiration and affection for each other from time to time. The pair will be marking two years of togetherness today and the fans cannot wait to see how the duo celebrates it this time. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Look Like Newlyweds as they Reach Tirupati to Seek Blessings on their First Wedding Anniversary.

Last year, Deepveer had celebrated their first wedding anniversary by visiting Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. Post that, the couple went to Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple as well. This time around, the two will probably spend some time at home together owing to the pandemic situation.

Love goals kept aside, the duo has also often given us major fashion goals. The two are always either colour coordinated and wear something that compliments them together. While this is only a joke, we often see them wearing clothes that look like they have stolen from each other as well. The two inspire everyone with their unique fashion and style and that's what we are going to discuss today. Here are 5 appearances made by DeepVeer that were an absolute stunner:

Slaying in Black: DeepVeer at Mumbai Airport

Deepika and Ranveer have made many stylish airport entries but this has to be our top favourite. The two were colour coordinating in black and looked like a true power couple while they exited the Mumbai airport. The two arrived in a casual avatar, dressed in black from top to bottom and were even wearing similar kind of shades with their outfits. Isn't that just straight couple goals!

Ranveer-Deepika at Mumbai Airport

The Royal Affair: DeepVeer at the Premiere of Chhapaak

Deepika had invited several Bollywood stars to the premiere night of her film Chhapaak and made sure she makes a style statement at the red carpet of the film's premiere. She opted for a royal blue shimmer saree and Ranveer made sure he compliments her fabulous look as well. The actor arrived in a grey, well-fitted suit that was looking charming on him. The two posed for the paps with the brightest smile and stole many hearts with their romantic chemistry.

Ranveer-Deepika at the Premiere of Chhapaak

It's a Wedding Thing: DeepVeer at Isha Ambani's Wedding

We know Deepika's love for sarees and she never fails to impress us with her choices. For the grand wedding of Isha Ambani, she opted for a cream coloured saree paired with a red blouse. The actress was looking absolutely gorgeous in the traditional avatar but Ranveer stole the limelight by yet again colour coordinating with his boo. The two smiled as they posed for the cameras when they arrived for the party and gave us major fashion goals. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Turn Into Glamour Gods For Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Wedding Reception!

Ranveer-Deepika at Isha Ambani's Wedding

What an Award Night: DeepVeer at the Red Carpet of an Award Show

Twinning again in black, this was one of the best looks of DeepVeer. The Bajirao Mastani actress arrived in a black gown with a long trail while Ranveer looked dapper in a silver coloured blazer teamed up with a pair of matching trousers and shoes. This look of the couple was loved by all their fans as they were oozing hotness all over the place with their poses. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Dance Like No One's Watching on Befikre's Nashe Si Chadh Gayi at 83 Wrap-Up Bash.

Ranveer-Deepika at the Red Carpet of an Award Show

The Blooming Love Affair: DeepVeer During the Promotional Spree of Bajirao Mastani

While people had only a slight clue about Deepika and Ranveer's love story, these pictures from their promotional spree for their film Bajirao Mastani confirmed their love for each other. The photos went viral in no time and DeepVeer fans were gushing over how cute the two were looking together. The two were looking impressive as usual where Deepika looked striking in her white off-shoulder dress by Rutu Neeva and Ranveer complemented her completely and looked classy in a blue suit.

Ranveer-Deepika during the promotional spree of Bajirao Mastani

We love to see this happy couple out and about looking all chic. We hope to see more stunning looks of the couple in the future and wish them a very happy second anniversary.

