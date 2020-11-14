Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. We are sure you must have taken note of the fanfare on social media about the day. Ranveer took to his social media pages to wish his wife Deepika on the special day. He posted not-seen-before pictures from their wedding at Lake Como. The pics seem to have been clicked aroun the same time at the lake. The couple is also colour coordinated, wearig the same floral print. While the print's on Deepika's kameez are bold, Ranveer picked a softer print for his kurta. His Nehru jacket is so cool. Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh! From Colour Coordination to Stealing Each Other’s Clothes – 5 Times the Couple Gave Us Fashion Goals (View Pics).

With this post, we got another insight into their relationship. Ranveer calls his wife, "Meri gudiya (my doll)" in the caption. So cheesy! We love it. "Souls eternally intertwined," he added. He also added the symbol to ward off evil eye. Kisi ki nazar naa lage! Seducing Mr Perfect, My Sassy Girl, Whatcha' Wearin? - Five Korean Romantic Comedies We Would Love To See Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone In.

Deepika is yet to post about the wedding anniversary but we will be scrolling through her Instagram page multiple times today.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Post For Deepika Padukone Here:

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will reunite on screen again for Kabir Khan's 83. In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays his wife, Romi Bhatia. Deepika has also co-produced the film, which has been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic.

Deepika and Ranveer have starred together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Ram Leela in the past. Ranveer had a cameo appearance in Deepika's Finding Fanny as well.

