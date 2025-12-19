Actress Kareena Kapoor has given a befitting reply to Karan Johar after the filmmaker dropped a video of her bingeing on a 'Samosa' during her son's annual day function at school. Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Football Legend Lionel Messi in Mumbai With Sons Taimur and Jehangir; Adorable Fan Moment With the ‘G.O.A.T’ (Watch Video).

Bebo took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a photo of KJo eating, what seemed to be a roll. Taking a hilarious jibe at her friend and Dharma head in her sassy style, Kareena captioned the post, "He eats too", followed by laughing with tears and a red heart emoji.

View Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Post:

Karan Johar

View Karan Johar's Post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Thursday, Karan took to social media and uploaded a video of Kareena relishing the famous Indian snack. The clip had KJo telling all the Kareena fans that while they thought the actress was on a diet, she had been caught eating a samosa.

“This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa,” said Karan.

“For all you people who think that she's on a diet, this is what she's eating – a big samosa!," he added.

Karan also jockingly called Kareena a ‘Carby Doll’, referring to the amount of carbohydrates a single Samosa contains.

The director was heard saying, “I'm proud of you, Bebo. I'm proud of you. Yosociau're a carby doll. I love it.”

A surprised Kareena revealed that she is not on any diet at the moment.

Known to be BFFs for more than two decades now, Kareena and Karan even worked together in the 2001 release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Directed by KJo, the family entertainer was produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma banner.

Kareena's character in the movie, Pooja aka Poo, as a stylish diva, is still remembered by the cinephiles even after almost 25 years since the release of the drama. ‘Oh Hi Saif’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Jokes About Constant Kid Interruptions in Cute Message to Husband Saif Ali Khan (View Post).

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still ingrained in the memory of every movie buff for its iconic dialogues and catchy songs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).