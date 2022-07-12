Two exciting Bollywood releases are lined to hit theatres this week on July 15 as we take a look at our Theatrical releases of the week segment. Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's HIT: The First Case is an intense crime thriller which is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu flick of the same name, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The next nig release is Srijit Mukerji's directorial sports drama Shabaash Mithu which is a biographical drama on cricketer Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj and Taapsee Pannu plays the role in a film that celebrates the former Indian skipper’s achievements. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Reveals She’s Disappointed for Not Seeing Any Female Cricketers’ Pictures at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The third film from Bollywood is Vikram Bhatt's romantic film titled Judaa Hoke Bhi starring Akshay Oberoi, Aindrita Ray, Meherzan Mazda, Jia Mustafa, Rushad Rana, and Punit Tejwani. Ram Gopal Varma's Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon is an Indo-China production movie starring Pooja Bhalekar in the titular role. The film is high on action and some exciting martial arts stunts from the female lead and is slated to release on July 15. Below is the complete list of the films releasing this week. HIT – The First Case Song Kitni Haseen Hogi: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s Chemistry Is Endearing in This Romantic Track (Watch Video).

Check Out the Complete List of Films Releasing This Week:

14 July 2022

The Warriorr (2022)

15 July 2022

Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon (2022)

Hit the First Case (2022)

Iravin Nizhal (2022)

Shabaash Mithu (2022)

Padma (2022)

Guwahati Diaries (2022)

Tamasha Live (2022)

Tu Rajee Re (2022)

Bajre Da Sitta (2022)

Ela Veezha Poonchira (2022)

RR (2022)

Chase in the dark (2022)

