Mumbai, September 20: Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed that he feels deeply honoured and humbled as his film “Homebound” has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026. The announcement marks a proud moment for Johar and the entire team behind the project. In a statement, Karan, who bankrolled the movie, shared, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan added, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.” “Homebound” has been selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2026 in for Best International Feature category. Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. ‘Homebound’: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa Starrer Movie Release Date Out, Film To Hit Theatres on This Day (See Post).

KJo also took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and shared his excitement, writing, “One of the “pinch me” moments that I will NEVER forget!!!! Extremely honoured, humbled and ecstatic that our film #Homebound is selected as India's official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards! Our deepest gratitude to the @filmfederationofindia to believe in the story, in us and what we can bring to the world stage for Indian cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team.” Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ Chosen As India’s Official Entry; Movie Stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Reacting to his post, designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Superbbbbbbbbbbb.” Neena Gupta wrote, “Big big congratulations.” Extending her wishes, Maheep Kapoor said, “Ohhh my Godddd !!! Congratulations.” “Congratulations guys,” wrote Varun Dhawan. “Homebound” was premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it received a nine-minute-long standing ovation.

