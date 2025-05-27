The first official trailer of Housefull 5 is out, delivering the franchise’s signature chaos - this time with a masked killer in the mix. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Pandey, and Nana Patekar, among others. ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer: Jollys Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan Battle To Be the ‘Asli Haqdaar’ of Papa Ranjeet’s Property in This Chaos-Filled Comedy Film (Watch Video).

As hinted in the earlier teaser, the film is largely set on a cruise ship where an unidentified masked killer begins murdering passengers. The trailer also reveals a subplot where three heroes - played by Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek - wake up to find their partners swapped after drinking spiked beverages. Chunky Pandey’s Aakhri Pasta adds to the madness, while Riteish attempts a Weekend at Bernie’s-style gag with Ranjeet’s body (that gag was also borrowed in Priyadarshan’s Hulchul climax).

True to Housefull tradition, the trailer packs in over-the-top humour: Akshay Kumar’s rubber-faced antics earn him slaps from two monkeys, while Jackie Shroff gets away with the funniest line in the trailer by delivering a twisted version of his son Tiger Shroff’s iconic "Choti bachchi ho kya?" line. Housefull 5 Song ‘Qayamat’ Out: Neeraj Shridhar Makes Stunning With ‘Qayamat’ From Akshay Kumar-Starrer Upcoming Film.

Watch the Trailer of 'Housefull 5':

A Nod to Malayali Cinema?

One plotline, however, might feel familiar to Malayali audiences raised on Mohanlal films. The trailer shows Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek each claiming to be Jolly, the long-lost son of a wealthy deceased man (played by Ranjeet), entitled to his inheritance.

This mirrors the 1989 Malayalam film Lal Americayil, starring Mohanlal. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad (whose next project, Hridayapoorvam, also features Mohanlal), the film was scripted by the late Cochin Haneefa, who also acted in it. Set entirely in the US, Lal Americayil follows a rich man (Prem Nazir) who loses his five-year-old son, Babu, and spends years waiting for his return. Before his death, he willed his entire estate to Babu. When his lawyer advertises for the missing heir, three men (Mohanlal, Cochin Haneefa, and Jagathy Sreekumar) arrive, each claiming to be Babu. After passing a series of identity tests, a twist reveals the rich man faked his death to lure his son back.

(Lal Americayil is available to watch for free on YouTube.)

Housefull 5 is scripted by Tarun Mansukhani and Farhad Samji, based on Sajid Nadiadwala’s story. The Lal Americayil parallel raises the question: which of them is a Mohanlal fan? The film, reportedly made on a budget of INR 375 crore (?) sails into theatres on June 6.

